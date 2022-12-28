India & Congress: Can Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Resurrect Party In The States?

The BJP’s 'India Shining Campaign' disaster was a result of this Delhi syndrome. In a clear disconnect with the ground, the BJP leadership believed that India was actually shining and a select band of Delhi-stuck columnists also made them believe so.

Similarly, in a different context, the Congress’ central leadership is enamoured of the fact that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is generating a massive response and by 26 January 2023 when it concludes, the party could well be battle-ready for nine assembly elections ahead of the big 2024 Lok Sabha war.

Simultaneously, several leading columnists are trying to make sense if Rahul Gandhi has finally arrived and is a match to Narendra Modi—if his “shop of love” could open in the “marketplace of hate.” There seems to be a general agreement that Rahul is taken more seriously than the pappu he was made out by a sustained plugged campaign to such an extent that a section of audio-visual media that would just bypass him or keep a social media gang ready to counter him have perforce taken note of the unprecedented crowds in the yatra.