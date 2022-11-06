Telangana: TRS Wins Key Munugode Seat, BJP Candidate Trails By Over 9,000 Votes

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate, K Prabhakar Reddy, has won the key bypoll seat in Telangana's Munugode constituency with a vast margin of over 10,000 votes as per Election Commission of India's (ECI) figures at 7 pm.

The TRS' win has come as a big blow to the BJP whose candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy – previously with the Congress party – lost his sitting seat. Raj Gopal Reddy had resigned from Congress to join the BJP, making by-election necessary in the Munugode seat.

For the pink party, which has been accusing the BJP of attempting to poach four of its MLAs before the by-election, the win has come as a boost.