ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu's Oath-Taking Ceremony
The swearing-in ceremony took place in Shimla, where Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present.
Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, one of the most high-profile leaders in Himachal Pradesh's chief ministerial race, took oath has the 15th CM of the hill state on Sunday, 11 December.
The swearing-in ceremony took place in Shimla, where MP Rahul Gandhi and the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×