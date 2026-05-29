WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Cockroach Janta Party, SRK & More

From fake claims circulating about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asking the US to hand over the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party to an old video of Muslim cattle traders heckled in Bengal shared as a recent incident, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
1. Video of EAM Asking US To Hand Over Cockroach Janta Party Founder Is a Deepfake
A video showing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at a press meet is being shared on social media with the claim that he asked the US to hand over the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party.
However, the video is a deepfake and there is no evidence of Jaishankar having made such a statement.
You can read our fact-check here.
2. Old Video of Muslims Being Heckled Over Cattle Trade in Bengal Shared as Recent
A video has been going viral on social media with the claim that it was recently shot in West Bengal's Durgapur and shows Muslim men being assaulted by locals for selling cows for slaughter without the relevant legal documents.
But, the claim is partly false. While the video is from West Bengal's Durgapur, it is not recent and was taken in July 2025 before the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power in the state.
You can read our fact-check here.
3. Old Video Falsely Shared as TN CM Vijay Avoiding Questions on Women’s Safety
A video claiming to show Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay refusing to answer reporters' questions about women's safety in the state is going viral on social media shortly after the sexual assault and murder of a minor in Coimbatore
However, the video is old and shows visuals of Vijay at the state secretariat in March 2026.
You can read our fact-check here.
4. Altered Clip of Dhruv Rathee 'Exposing' Cockroach Janta Party Goes Viral
A video has been making the rounds on social media claiming to show Indian content creator Dhruv Rathee exposing the Cockroach Janta Party for allegedly 'buying' followers on social media.
But, the video is edited and was originally made about Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.
You can read our fact-check here.
5. Fact-Check: Is SRK Joining the Cockroach Janta Party? No, Audio Is AI-Generated
A clip showing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is being shared on social media where he can purportedly be heard praising the Cockroach Janta Party and saying that he was considering joining the group.
However, the claim is false as the audio is AI-generated and the visuals date back to August 2023, before the formation of the Cockroach Janta Party.
You can read our fact-check here.
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