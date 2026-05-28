Old Video Falsely Shared as TN CM Vijay Avoiding Questions on Women’s Safety

A video showing reporters surrounding Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay while he avoids them to push through a crowd is being widely shared on social media, shortly after the abduction, sexual assault, and murder of a minor in Coimbatore.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that following the horrific incident, Vijay refused to answer reporters' queries about women's safety in the state.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to an Instagram post by Polimer News, which carried the same visuals and was shared on 28 March 2026.
Its caption noted that it showed Vijay arriving at the state's Secretariat building, where he was caught in a crowd.
Using relevant keywords and filtering results by date, we looked for more reports or visuals related to the viral video.
This led us to a YouTube short shared on India Today's official channel, which showed the same visuals. It's title said, "TVK President and Actor Vijay Visits State Secretariat to Register Complaint Against State EC (sic)."
We also came across similar visuals shared on 28 March by news agency ANI, which said that Vijay had filed a complaint with the state's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).
The caption further said that the complaint was registered against secondary election officials, alleging that they had not permitted his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to campaign in various places, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Regarding the Coimbatore case, the chief minister, through his official X account, said that the incident caused "immense pain and shock," calling the act "inhuman and unforgivable."
He said that two culprits had been arrested, and that he had directed the police to conduct a thorough and expeditious investigation.
Conclusion: An old video of Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay is being shared to claim that he was recently avoiding reporters' questions about women's safety in the state.
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