'Pre-Planned Murder': Suvendu Adhikari Reacts to PA’s Killing, Demands Probe

Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on the night of 6 May.
Rath sustained bullet injuries to his head, chest, and abdomen while travelling in a vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The incident occurred less than 48 hours after the West Bengal assembly election results were announced.
According to Hindustan Times, Suvendu Adhikari described the murder as pre-planned and stated that a reconnaissance had been conducted in the days leading up to the attack.
He alleged that the incident reflected a deteriorating law-and-order situation and called for a thorough investigation. Adhikari also confirmed that he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the case.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the attack took place when motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted Rath’s vehicle in the Doltala area, opened fire at close range, and fled the scene. Rath’s driver was also injured and is receiving treatment in Kolkata. The incident triggered immediate political reactions, with BJP leaders alleging a targeted assassination and demanding swift action.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Suvendu Adhikari appealed to his party workers and supporters to maintain peace and not resort to violence in response to the killing. He emphasised the need for faith in the administration and assured that justice would be pursued through legal means. The West Bengal BJP leadership echoed this sentiment, urging restraint amid heightened tensions.
Coverage revealed that police believe the murder was executed by professionals, with shots fired from both sides of the vehicle. Investigators recovered live cartridges and fired cases from the scene and seized a suspicious vehicle with a tampered number plate.
The Director General of Police, Siddhinath Gupta, stated that the investigation is ongoing and that authorities are examining CCTV footage and questioning witnesses.
Eyewitness accounts indicated that the attack was carried out at point-blank range and appeared meticulously planned. Suvendu Adhikari reiterated his call for calm, stating, “We would appeal to everyone not to take the law into their own hands.”
He further noted that the Director General of Police had assured a detailed probe into the murder.
“The incident is heart-wrenching; we condemn the incident. The way the attack was executed clearly suggests that the assailants had done a recce beforehand,” Suvendu Adhikari said outside the hospital.
Political tensions escalated following reports of the killing, with BJP supporters gathering outside the hospital and raising slogans demanding justice. The Trinamool Congress condemned the murder and called for a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, while also highlighting incidents of violence affecting its own workers.
Efforts to identify the assailants are ongoing as details emerged from the police investigation. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene, and authorities are coordinating with other districts to trace the suspects.
The Chief Election Commissioner has directed state officials to ensure zero tolerance towards post-poll violence and to arrest those involved in such incidents.
Additional context provided that the murder occurred amid a broader pattern of post-election violence in West Bengal, with multiple fatalities and hundreds of arrests reported across the state. Both major political parties have called for strong action and accountability in response to the ongoing unrest.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.