'Pre-Planned Murder': Suvendu Adhikari Reacts to PA’s Killing, Demands Probe

Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on the night of 6 May.

Rath sustained bullet injuries to his head, chest, and abdomen while travelling in a vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The incident occurred less than 48 hours after the West Bengal assembly election results were announced.