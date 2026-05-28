Fact-Check: Is SRK Joining the Cockroach Janta Party? No, Audio Is AI-Generated

A clip showing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as SRK, is being shared on social media, where he can purportedly be heard praising the satirical movement called the Cockroach Janta Party, saying that he was about to join the party himself soon.
At the time of writing this report, this Facebook post had been shared over 1,100 times and had gathered over 36,000 views.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
Is it true?: No, there is no truth to the claim.
The audio used in the claim is AI-generated, and the visuals date back to August 2023.
How did we find out the truth?: We looked up for any reports related to the claim with the keywords "SRK cockroach janta party," but did not come across any credible articles or posts about the same.
Next, we ran a reverse image search on the portion of the frame showing Khan to look for the source of the video.
This led us to a YouTube video shared by a verified channel named 'SoSouth', which had published the video on 30 August 2023.
It's title mention that it showed SRK at a pre-release event in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, for his 2023 film, Jawan.
Since the video predates the existence of the Cockroach Janta Party by nearly three years, Khan could not have spoken about joining said party.
We also came across similar visuals of Khan in reports by India Today and Hindustan Times, which also mentioned the same Jawan pre-release event in Chennai, noting that the film's audio had been launched during the event.
Is it AI?: Since there was no evidence of SRK ever making such a statement, we ran the audio clip through Resemble AI's detector as well as Hiya's Deepfake Voice Detector.
Resemble's tool analysed the video, marking the entire 20-second segment as 'fake'.
Hiya's detector gave the audio an authenticity score of two out of 100, noting that the voice was a deepfake.
Conclusion: AI-generated audio is being shared to falsely claim that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan expressed support for the Cockroach Janta Party and said that he would join it.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)