Old Video of Muslims Being Heckled Over Cattle Trade in Bengal Shared as Recent

A video has been going viral on social media with the claim that it was recently shot in West Bengal's Durgapur and shows Muslim men being assaulted by locals for selling cows for slaughter without the relevant legal documents.
What did the post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) user with the username 'Oxomiya Jiyori' uploaded a video of the incident on 21 May with the caption, "Unbelievable change in West Bengal within a week. Two Muslim came to sell cow for Quarbani. Locals caught them, as they don’t have the requisite papers as required by new law. Gone are the days when Mamata used to give them free and priority access to everything (sic)."
What are the facts?: The claim is partly false. While the video is from West Bengal's Durgapur, it is not recent and was taken in July 2025 before the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power in the state.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search of the video's keyframes led us to the Facebook profile of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Narendranath Chakrabortty.
He uploaded screenshots of the same video on 1 August 2025 with the caption that loosely translated to "The common people will surely give a fitting reply to the deranged brutality inflicted upon local residents yesterday in Durgapur by the self-proclaimed BJP leader, Parijat Ganguly. This is the true face of the BJP—not service, but repression! We demand his immediate arrest."
A simple Google search with keywords 'Parijat Ganguly West Bengal Durgapur Muslims selling cattle' led us to this news report by The Telegraph published on 12 August 2025.
It stated that Ganguly was arrested 10 days after he led a "hate crime" in full public view against Muslim cattle traders and "assaulted them while they were transporting legitimately purchased cattle with documents".
The report further added that the incident in question took place on 31 July 2025, when "Ganguly and his aides had trussed up four Muslim cattle traders of Jemua, beaten them up, made them hold their ears and paraded them in the Gammon Bridge area of Durgapur town".
We also came upon another report by The Statesman from 6 August 2025 stating that Ganguly had been absconding in connection with the Durgapur cattle traders case at the time.
But how do we know that the incident being spoken about in the reports is the same as is portrayed in the viral video?
We searched on X with the keywords 'Parijat Ganguly Cattle West Bengal' and came upon a post by X user 'Deblivnletliv' on 12 August 2025 featuring a video of the incident with the caption, "Finally the local chapri (sic), BJP Yuva Morcha leader Parijat Ganguly, who assaulted Muslim cattle traders in Durgapur in broad daylight has been arrested. Kudos to West Bengal police for upholding law and order".
You can find other confirmations of Ganguly's involvement in the incident from last year here and here.
The search of the same keywords on X also led us to an X post by the West Bengal Police on 1 August 2025 stating that two accused miscreants had been arrested in connection with the case. Further, they confirmed that the cattle were being transferred for "farming purposes" and not for slaughter.
Conclusion: While the video is from West Bengal's Durgapur, it is not recent as claimed in the viral posts. Further, the animals were being transported not for sacrifice but for farming purposes.
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