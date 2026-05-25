Supreme Court Declines Plea Seeking Probe Into Cockroach Janta Party Activities

The Supreme Court of India, presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, on 25 May 2026 declined to grant an urgent hearing to petitions seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the activities of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The petitions alleged commercial exploitation of courtroom remarks and raised concerns about fake law degrees. The controversy originated from remarks made by CJI Surya Kant during a hearing on 15 May 2026, which led to widespread public and online reactions.