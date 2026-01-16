WebQoof Recap: Of False Claims Around Gurugram Weather, West Bengal Polls & More

From an old video being circulated as recent visuals of 'snowfall' in Gurugram to vandalism of idols of Goddesses Kali and Saraswati in West Bengal being given a false communal angle, here are our top five fact-check reports from this week.
1. Fact-Check: Is This a Recent Video of Snowfall in Gurugram? No!
However, we found that the video could be traced back to March 2023 and showed the aftermath of a hailstorm in Gurugram. This meant that the viral claim was false.
2. Incident of Vandalism of Hindu Idols in West Bengal Given False Communal Spin
Multiple images that showed damaged and broken idols of Hindu deities Goddesses Saraswati and Kali went viral on social media platforms as visuals from West Bengal's Shantipur.
Amit Malviya, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell head, shared this post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and called the incident another instance of "rising wave of anti-Hindu hatred."
Team WebQoof found that the incident had no communal angle to it. West Bengal police clarified that two intoxicated men had vandalised the idols due to personal dispute.
3. Ravindra Chavan Bowed Down to AIMIM Leader’s Feet? No, It Was a Sindhi Guru!
A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravindra Chavan went viral on the internet to claim that it showed him touching the feet of an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader during a rally in Maharashtra.
However, the claim was false. The man in the video was identified as a Sindhi Guru based in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar named Neeraj G Jagiasi, who is popularly known as Sai Chhotu Gurmukhdas Jagiasi.
4. Fact-Check: AI-Generated Clip Viral as Bangladeshi Hindu Girl Asking for Help
With reports of multiple assaults on Hindus in Bangladesh emerging, a video was circulated to claim that it showed a Hindu girl crying and expressing fear over the ongoing unrest in the country.
We found that the video was created using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and did not show real visuals.
5. Did CDS Gen Chauhan Talk About Growing Bangladesh-Pakistan Ties? No, It’s AI!
A video that purportedly showed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan talking about how emerging ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh will have geopolitical implications for India went viral on the internet.
Team WebQoof found that the video was manipulated using AI tools and did not show any real statements made by General Chauhan.
