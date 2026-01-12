From BJP-Congress to BJP-AIMIM: Everyone Is Fair Game for Power in Maharashtra

In order to form the leadership of the Ambernath Municipal Council after last month's civic elections, the BJP sidelined ally Shiv Sena and teamed up with the Congress, its fiercest rival, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, under the banner of "Ambernath Vikas Aghadi."

In the Akot Municipal Council in the Vidarbha region's Akola district, the BJP also formed a similar alliance with the AIMIM and a number of other parties.

With the elections to the municipal corporations in the state scheduled for 15 January, this could be a sort of trailer for the picture coming soon, to elect thousands of corporators to lord over the civic bodies that will oversee governance in half of the most urbanised state in the country. This does not speak well of the way democracy is practiced. A total of 2,869 corporators are to be elected across the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra during the polls

The development mantra is undoubtedly chanted nonstop. This is especially true for everyone who aspires to power and are like fish without water.