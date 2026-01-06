ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Clip From March 2025 Viral as Hindu Youths Brutally Attacked in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi fact-checking organisation, Rumour Scanner noted that the two youths were not Hindu, but Muslims.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing a bearded man in a skull cap brutally assaulting two men tied to a pole is being shared as one from Bangladesh.

Those sharing the clip claim that it shows the harsh realities of Hindu living in Bangladesh.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.) We also received a query about this claim on our WhatsApp tipline number.

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video shows two Muslim youths being beaten for alleged theft in Bangladesh in March 2025.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a Facebook post by Barishal Sangbad Digital, which featured the same clip as the viral video. It was uploaded on 17 March 2025.

  • The post's caption noted, "Two youths tied up, tortured on charges of theft in Barisal." There was no mention of their religious identities.

  • We then ran a relevant keyword search, which led us to news reports from March 2025.

  • JagoNews24 reported that two young men, Mithun (20), son of local resident Chan Munshi, and Lincoln (23), son of Babul Bepari, were tied up and brutally beaten by a local shop owner after being accused of stealing iron sheets to sell.

  • The youths were later rescued by their relatives. Although the police at the scene had seen the video of the assault, no formal complaint had been filed at the time, and authorities had said appropriate action would be taken.

  • Prothomalo also reported about the same incident in March 2025.

  • Neither of the news reports mentioned the religion of the two men.

Team WebQoof, then, came across a fact-check report by Bangladesh's Rumour Scanner from August 2025, which noted that the two being assaulted in the video were Muslims and not Hindus.

  • The organisation spoke to Zakir Hossain Sikder, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Airport Police Station of the Barisal Metropolitan Police, who confirmed that none of the victims were Hindu but Muslims.

  • The officer also told Rumour Scanner that the accused individuals were currently in jail in connection with the case.

Conclusion: The viral video shows Muslim youth being beaten for alleged theft in Bangladesh.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×