Did CDS Gen Chauhan Talk About Growing Bangladesh-Pakistan Ties? No, It’s AI!

The video's caption said, "VIDEO | Delhi: CDS General Anil Chauhan addresses Lt Gen SK Sinha Memorial Lecture. He said, “We are gathered to commemorate the birth of late Lieutenant General S.K. Sinha and reflect on his enduring legacy in India’s strategic thought, nation-building, and its relevance today. A decorated field commander, military thinker, diplomat, and governor, he was ultimately a soldier at heart, known for his clarity, integrity, and insight, as reflected in his own words and writings that influenced generations."."