Did CDS Gen Chauhan Talk About Growing Bangladesh-Pakistan Ties? No, It’s AI!

A video of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan is being shared to claim that it shows him talking about how emerging ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh will have geopolitical implications for India.
The above had gained over three lakh views on the platform. An archive of a similar claim could be accessed here.
What are the facts?: The video has been manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not show real remarks made by General Chauhan.
How did we find that out?: On performing a basic Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found a post shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) of PTI.
It was uploaded on 7 January.
The video's caption said, "VIDEO | Delhi: CDS General Anil Chauhan addresses Lt Gen SK Sinha Memorial Lecture. He said, “We are gathered to commemorate the birth of late Lieutenant General S.K. Sinha and reflect on his enduring legacy in India’s strategic thought, nation-building, and its relevance today. A decorated field commander, military thinker, diplomat, and governor, he was ultimately a soldier at heart, known for his clarity, integrity, and insight, as reflected in his own words and writings that influenced generations."."
This indicated towards the possibility of the viral video being manipulated using AI.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the video content through two AI detection tools namely — 'DeepFake-O-Meter' and 'Resemble AI' to further verify its authenticity.
Seven detectors of the first tool showed conclusively results indicating that the viral video was indeed AI-generated/manipulated.
The second tool showed that the audio heard in the viral clip was "fake".
(Swipe right to view all screenshots.)
The first tool's seven detectors showed conclusively that the video was AI-manipulated.
(Source: DeepFake-O-Meter/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
Conclusion: It is evident that the video was AI-manipulated and is being shared with an incorrect claim.
