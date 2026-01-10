ED vs Didi: Will Mamata's Defiance Cost TMC in the Upcoming Bengal Elections?

Kolkata woke up to an extremely cold morning on Thursday, with the barometer plummeting to 11 degrees Celsius, quite unusual in terms of the winter experienced by the city. However, the chill was soon broken by an early morning raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which considerably heated up the political situation of West Bengal.

On Thursday, the ED started raiding the residence of political consultant agency I-PAC’s co-founder Pratik Jain’s Loudon Street residence. The central agency was raiding I-PAC’s Salt Lake office as well, simultaneously.

What began as a routine raid, soon spiraled into a whirlwind of political storm, as West Bengal’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, barged into Jain’s residence with the Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma by her side. Banerjee’s operation lasted merely few minutes, and by the time she reemerged from Jain’s residence, she was seen holding a bunch of plastic files and folders, with a distinguishable green file sitting on the top of the pile.