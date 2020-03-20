WebQoof Recap: From COVID-19 Infodemic to BJP MP on Delhi Violence

At a time when the cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the country, a bulletin by Kannada news channel Public TV (which has now been taken down) said that four people, who returned from Dubai, refused to get tested for coronavirus in Karnataka’s Bhatkal because they claimed that in their religion there is no scope to get tested for the novel virus.

Right-wing website Opindia, too, published a story, based on inputs from the Public TV bulletin.

Speaking to The Quint, KC Gautam, DSP Bhatkal, said that nobody has refused to get themselves tested in Bhatkal, and definitely not on the basis of any religion.

“People come from Dubai to Mangalore first since Mangalore has an airport and then to Bhatkal. Nobody has refused to get themselves tested. We are regularly checking people who are coming from abroad if they show symptoms of coronavirus. There is no communal angle to this,” Gautam said.

DSP Bhatkal is not the only one denying the claims being made by Opindia. A local businessman, Syed Anees, who recently returned from Dubai said that everybody is undergoing the test for the novel virus.

Read the full story here.