Intelligence Officer’s Body Found in Delhi’s Chandbagh Area
The body of Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau Officer, was found in North East Delhi’s Chandbagh area on Wednesday, 26 February, ANI reported.
According to NDTV, the body was recovered from a drain in the area.
The area was hit by violent clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for the past two days.
It is yet unclear whether Sharma’s death is related to the clashes.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )