COVID-19: Did Naresh Trehan Say India Will Declare Emergency? Nope

With almost 170 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three reported deaths in India, and a global death toll that has crossed 8,000, governments across the world are scrambling to contain the pandemic.

But the fake news factory is as energetic as ever in spreading misinformation about the novel coronavirus. A WhatsApp message attributed to Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman and MD of Medanta Hospital, claims that India is soon going to declare a national emergency and hence people should stock up on essentials such as milk, rations, medicines and cash.