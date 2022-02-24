Times Now Shares Old Video as 'Russian Jets Shot by Ukraine'

As Russia launched a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, and reports about the Russian troops invading Ukraine, through land, air, and sea, are emerging, a video which shows planes flying over buildings was shared by English news channel Times Now, linking it to the ongoing escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Times Now shared the 40-second clip on Twitter and wrote, “Ukraine says 5 Russian planes, 1 helicopter shot down in Luhansk.”

Though it’s true that Ukraine has claimed to have shot down five Russian planes and a helicopter, these visuals could be traced back to at least May 2020.

