2015 Video of Explosion in China Shared as Russian Attack on Ukraine Power Plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, calling upon Ukraine military to "lay down its arms."

Amid reports of Russian attack on various parts of Ukraine, the video of a massive explosion has gone viral with a claim that it shows a "Russian airstrike setting off a chain reaction at Luhansk power plant in Ukraine."

We, however, found that the video in question showed an explosion that took place in the Chinese port city of Tianjin in 2015.

According to news reports, the explosions took place where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the industrial area of the city, and killed at least 170 people.

