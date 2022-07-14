Fact-Check: Old Video of Livestock in Floods Shared as Recent Visuals

A video showing dead livestock in muddy waters in a flooded area is doing the rounds on social media, claiming to show recent visuals of loss of life during floods.

Heavy rains and floods have affected several parts of the country, which have displaced over 9,000 in Gujarat and have claimed at least 80 lives in Maharashtra since the monsoons began.

Delhi, parts of Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana have seen heavy rains, and have also received heavy rain warnings.

Some users on social media are sharing the video as a clip from Pakistan, where at least 68 people have lost their lives owing to floods and torrential rains, as on 12 July 2022.

However, we could trace the video back to November 2020. As per the news reports that we found, the incident took place in Saudi Arabia's Shuaib Arar, when parts of the Kingdom near its northern border were battered with floods. The area experienced flash floods that claimed many lives.