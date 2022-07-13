18 Dead, Thousands Evacuated as Rains Lash Gujarat, MP, Maharashtra
A landslide was reported from Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday.
At least 18 people, including six children, have died in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, which continue to reel under heavy monsoon showers on Wednesday, 13 July.
Disrupting normal life, the rain also drove thousands of people to be evacuated, and put forced many others into shelters.
In Gujarat, at least six people died amidst the downpours till Tuesday, while the minimum daily death toll stood at nine and three in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.
Gujarat
In Gujarat, at least 69 people have lost their lives to calamitous rain since 1 June.
Meanwhile, state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi indicated that a total of 27,896 people were evacuated from flood-affected areas and 18,225 of them remained in shelters.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a 'red alert' for heavy to very heavy rains in Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Narmada, Chhota Udepur districts, as well as Kutch, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Morbi in the Saurashtra region till Wednesday morning.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Anjar taluka in Kutch received 167 mm rainfall in six hours since 6 am on Tuesday, while Gandhidham taluka in the district got 145 mm rainfall.
Maharashtra
Around 95 people have been evacuated but nine people, including three children, have died amid heavy rains in Maharashtra.
Two of the casualties occurred after a building structure collapsed in a Mumbai suburb, while a person drowned in Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, three minors drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in Chakan area on Pune district.
Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three of the State Disaster Response Force are deployed in vulnerable districts of the state, officials said on Tuesday.
For the next two days, the Met department has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rains at isolated places for Nashik, Palghar, and Pune districts for the next three days.
Meanwhile, an incident on landslide was reported in Palghar's Vasai area on Wednesday, where many people are feared trapped. Two have been rescued so far.
Seventy people were evacuated by authorities in Nashik district, and 25 in Gadchiroli district as a precautionary measure.
In Nashik, daily life remains disrupted with schools and colleges being shut. Nashik city had received 97.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 AM on Tuesday.
Madhya Pradesh
In MP's Betul district, three people died and many are missing after their vehicle was swept away from a flooded bridge. The deceased were residents of Betul district in MP.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
