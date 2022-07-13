Scripted Video of Child Kidnapping Shared as Real Incident

A video showing an attempted kidnapping and subsequent rescuing of a child has gone viral on the internet. In the video, a woman can be seen picking up a toddler and the kid's mother, a mute woman, trying to look for it. Some men, who were recording the incident, follow and confront the kidnapper and return the baby to its mother.

The incident is being shared on the internet as a real one.

However, we found that the video is a scripted and dramatised one. We found the original post on Facebook, which carried a disclaimer that said that the video was created for 'entertainment purpose only.'

WebQoof has debunked several such videos showing dramatised kidnappings that have been shared recently with false or misleading claims.