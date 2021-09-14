Incident of Cops Removing Ganesha Idol in Hyderabad Passed off as Kerala

A video of police removing people carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha is being shared to claim that the visuals are from the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and the incident took place in Kerala.

However, we found that the viral video is from Old City of Hyderabad in Telangana and police had removed people from the area who were trying to "forcibly" install the idol at a "disputed site" in Rakshapuram society, in Santoshnagar area.