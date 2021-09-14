2007 Photo From China Shared As Waterlogging at Delhi Airport

Following heavy rainfall in Delhi and the subsequent waterlogging in several areas, including at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi, a photo of people pushing an aircraft on a flooded runway is doing the rounds on social media with the claim that it is from Delhi airport.

However, we found the photo is from 2007 and showed scenes from the Yantai Penglai International Airport at Yantai city in Shandong Province, China.