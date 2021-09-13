Nandi Idol Found While Digging a Mosque? No, That's a Temple!

We then searched on Google with keywords 'Namakkal Nandi temple' that led us to an article by news outlet Puthiyathalaimurai published on 5 September.

As per the report, a Nandi idol was found during the reconstruction work at the Sellandiamman temple. "An ancient Nandi idol was found buried in the ground while digging a ditch in front of the temple to build a perimeter wall," the article noted.

Further, revenue officials have reportedly instructed the archaeologists to investigate how old the idol is.

One can see visuals similar to the viral image in a bulletin uploaded by the media outlet on their YouTube handle.