Old Anti-CAA Protest Video From Assam Shared as 'Hindu Unity' in Mathura

A video showing a massive crowd is being shared with the claim that it shows 'devotees of Lord Krishna uniting in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura'.

The claim comes on the backdrop of demand for a grand temple in Mathura, along the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath.

However, we found the video is from 12 December 2019 and shows protestors who had gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) in Nagaon district of Assam after the contentious Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on 11 December 2019.

A Nagaon-based local reporter who had covered the protest on the day confirmed to The Quint the same.