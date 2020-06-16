Amid tensions between India and China along the LAC in Ladakh, the Indian Army on Tuesday, 16 June, said that a "violent face-off took place" on Monday night "with casualties" at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.“The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” the army said in an official statement.In an amended statement later, the army said the casualties were “on both sides” during the face-off.Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Recent regarding the developments in Ladakh.How Can India Defend ‘Allegations’ By China Over Its FDI Policy?‘Indian Troops Seriously Violated Consensus’: ChinaBeijing, on the other hand, has accused India of crossing the border and 'attacking Chinese personnel', reported news agency AFP.Indian troops on Monday seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes, China's Global Times quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying on the incident.China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation, he said.China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas, he reportedly added.The face-off comes amid talks – both at the military as well as the diplomatic levels – between India and China on the border standoff in Ladakh, which emerged early in May.On 13 June, Army Chief General MM Naravane had said everything was under control with respect to the country's border with China.“I would like to assure everyone that the entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We are having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander-level talks, which were followed up with meetings at the local-level between commanders of equivalent ranks,” Naravane had told reporters on the sidelines of the Indian Military Academy’s Passing Out Parade.After the meeting of military commanders of the two sides, on 6 June, both countries had also started to disengage troops in a few areas in eastern Ladakh, reports had said.Why China’s Posturing in Ladakh Will Delay J&K’s Political Reset We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.