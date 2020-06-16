The Editor-in-Chief of China’s Global Times newspaper, on Tuesday, 16 June, said Chinese army also suffered casualties in clashes with India, which took place on Monday night at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. This is the first report of Chinese casualties from China's side.Meanwhile, China has accused India of crossing the border first for "illegal activities".Hu Xijin, Editor of Global Times, took to Twitter and said, “Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash.”He further added: "I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it."China & Post-COVID World: Worries Facing Xi Jinping as He Turns 67China Says 'Indian Troops Crossed Border for Illegal Activities'Earlier, China asked India to not take “unilateral actions” and “provoke trouble” in response to reports that an Indian officer and two soldiers were killed along the border in Galwan Valley, Ladakh, reported Reuters news agency.Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was quoted by Global Times, a China newspaper, as saying, "Clashes broke out on Monday between China and India's border troops in Galwan Valley, after Indian troops crossed the border for illegal activities and launched provocative attacks on Chinese personnel. China has lodged strong protest with India."Military representatives of both countries are meeting now at the location to defuse tensions.“We again solemnly request that India follows the relevant attitude and restrains its frontline troops. Do not cross the border, do not provoke trouble, do not take any unilateral action that would complicate the border situation.”Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, quoted by ReutersChina has ‘lodged solemn representations with India’ side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border that may complicate the border situation, he added, reported Global Times.He also said that the two countries had agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to maintain peace and tranquility along the border.“The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” the Indian army had said in an official statement. The statement was later amended to state that there were casualties ‘on both sides’ during the face-off.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have had several interactions to ensure smooth relations between the countries.Everything Under Control Concerning Border With China: Army Chief We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.