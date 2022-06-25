Caught in the Web of Fake News? Follow These Simple Steps To Spot Misinformation
Given the barrage of information we are exposed to on a daily basis, it is overwhelming to sift fact from fake.
"Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth,” is a famous saying, which is also very true in today's time.
On top of this, in 2020, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recorded a 214 percent increase in the circulation of ‘fake news/false news and rumours’, which makes an already bad situation worse.
But why am I telling you this now? You probably know it already, right?
Well, while there is misinformation and disinformation online, there are some simple steps you can follow to ensure that you don't instantly believe everything that you see.
Ask these simple questions to yourself:
Who shared it: Who are the people who are sharing that particular piece of information. Are they credible? What is the kind of information they have shared in the past?
What's the source of the information: Is there any source of the information being provided mentioned? Is there any supporting evidence?
What are other credible sources saying: While we do encounter misinformation even being published and shared by media outlets, it's a good idea to check what are some of the most credible reports saying about the information.
These simple steps will ensure that you don't instantly believe something that you see online. It will also ensure that you critically evaluate a piece of information before going ahead and sharing it.
