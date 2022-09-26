Fact Check: No, This Picture of Shashi Tharoor Is Not From ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra'

A picture of Thiruvananthapuram's Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, sitting with girls, is being widely shared to claim that the picture is from the Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. In a sarcastic remark, users have shared the photo and written "he is always busy."

The claim comes as Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are undertaking a 20-25 kilometres-long march every day with the aim of mobilising masses throughout the nation.

The march, which is currently passing through Kerala, started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on 7 September and is scheduled to end in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

However, we found that Tharoor's photo is old. The original picture, uploaded on Tharoor's official Twitter handle, dates back to August 2019. It was taken during his annual lecture at the Bucerius Summer School on 'Global Governance'.