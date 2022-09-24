Right-Wing Stirs Row Over Halal Certification, TN Dairy Co-Op Aavin Targeted

The controversy has also spread to Twitter. Handles, including those run by members of the Hindu Munnani Katchi, are alleging that the state government is favouring Muslims.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Aavin’s halal certification has come under attack. A similar social media campaign against the state-run co-op occurred in 2020 when the AIADMK was in power. The posts and forwards claimed that it will not be possible for Hindus to use products like ghee or butter, in temples, due to the halal certification. Though many, including the managing director of Aavin, have pointed out that the certification is meant only for packages intended for export, the divisive posts continue to spread.