Ghulam Nabi Azad Announces Name of His New Party as 'Democratic Azad Party'
Azad had ended his decades-long association with the Congress Party last month.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, who ended his decades-old association with the Congress last month, announced the name of his new political party on Monday, 26 September, as 'Democratic Azad Party.'
"Around 1,500 names for my new party were sent to us, in Urdu and Sanskrit. The mix of Hindi and Urdu is 'Hindustani'. We want the name to be democratic, peaceful and independent," Azad said at a press conference in Jammu.
The leader also unveiled the flag of his new party, which is a mixture of blue, white and yellow.
"The mustard colour indicates creativity and unity in diversity; white indicates peace; and blue indicates freedom, open space, imagination and limits from the depths of the ocean to the heights of the sky," the former Jammu and Kashmir CM said.
Azad's Resignation from the Congress
Azad had resigned from the Congress Party on 26 August through a public letter, after launching a scathing attack against the top leadership, most prominently Rahul Gandhi.
More than two-dozen prominent Congress leaders had followed suit and resigned from the party after Azad stepped down. They included former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, several former minister and legislators.
Calling Sonia Gandhi a mere nominal figurehead, Azad claimed that all the important decisions were being made by Rahul Gandhi and his "security guards and PAs."
He also said that Rahul Gandhi insulted all senior party functionaries who had given their lives to the party when he stepped down as party president.
The Congress, on the other hand, had said that the contents of Azad's resignation letter were not factual.
Since resigning, Azad also slammed those who were promising the restoration of Article 370.
"Azad knows what can and cannot be done. I or the Congress party or the regional parties cannot give you back Article 370, neither can (TMC chief) Mamata Banerjee, or DMK or (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar," he had said, as per PTI.
He also said that he would not raise issues over which he had no control.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.