Rajasthan Crisis Changes Congress President Race: Gehlot Out, 3 Other Fallouts

There is a good chance that Rajasthan chief minister Gehlot may no longer be in the race to be the next Congress president. There are two reasons for this.

First, till now he was considered the candidate who has the trust, if not a tacit backing, of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Though they have publicly said they would remain neutral, it is said that it was Sonia Gandhi who convinced Gehlot to contest the presidential election.

With over 90 MLAs in Rajasthan refusing the accept Sachin Pilot as the next CM, there are suspicions that Gehlot may be behind this 'rebellion'.

There may be some justification for Gehlot's stand - in today's politics, a CM's post has more concrete powers while being Congress president means holding all the responsibility without much real influence.

Whatever be the justification, the damage is now done.