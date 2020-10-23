That’s Tejashwi Yadav on the Tricolour Podium, Not Nitish Kumar!

Further, the banner behind Nitish Kumar seen in the viral image is from JD(U)‘s orientation programme held from 22-23 January this year. A News18 Hindi article had carried the image of the banner mentioning about the training programme.

However, no such banner can be seen in Tejashwi Yadav’s rally at Jehanabad.

We also got in touch with a local reporter who confirmed to us that the viral image is actually from Tejashwi Yadav’s Jehanabad rally and his face has been replaced with Nitish Kumar's face.

Evidently, not just the face but even the banner behind the leader has been put to falsely portray that the image is from Nitish Kumar’s programme.