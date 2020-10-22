Thailand’s Liquor ‘Survival Kits’ Shared as Bihar Poll Preparation

UNICEF had reported in September last year that relief efforts were deployed at the flood-affected area in Ubon Ratchathani province. Podul and Kajiki storms had affected around 32 provinces and Ubon Ratchathani had been heavily flooded due to overflow of water from Chi and Mun rivers.

Other Thai sites like TDaily and Dara Zone also reported on Johnny’s survival kits which contained alcohol bottles for the flood victims. However The Quint could not independently verify the veracity of the claims made by the blog,

The image was also shared by Thai TV Social on their Facebook page.

Further, a keyword search of Johnny’s caption also revealed that the liquor in the bottle is called ‘Hong Thong,’ which is produced by Bangyikhan Distillery according to ThaiBev.

Evidently, an old image from Thailand is being falsely shared as preparation for the Bihar elections.