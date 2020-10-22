Old Image Falsely Shared as Yogi Adityanath’s Recent Bihar Rally 

The image is old and not of Adityanath’s recent rally as claimed.

A reverse image search led us to a website, Desh Gujarat, which had shared the image on 5 February 2014 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kolkata.

“It is said that Modi and crowd are made for each other. The state where BJP has negligible presence in terms of elected representatives, offers this much of crowd to Modi’s rally,” the article states.