No, Shah Rukh Khan Hasn't Changed His Film's Name From 'Pathaan' to 'Jawan'

Amid the recent boycott Bollywood trend, which has seen people criticising the mainstream film industry and vowing to boycott their films, a message is being circulated on social media with a claim that Shah Rukh Khan has changed the name of his film Pathaan to Jawan, fearing negative responses and outrage.

These 'boycott calls' have led to the poor domestic box office performance of films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Dobaaraa. Now, users have started calling for the boycott of Pathaan.

However, we found the claim was false as no official confirmation has yet been reported on changing the film's name. Pathaan and Jawan are two different films where Khan will be seen in the lead role. Both films will be released in 2023 on different dates.