Deepika Padukone & Rashmika Mandanna to Star in Ohseem's 'Mega Blockbuster'
The upcoming collaborative project also stars actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and cricketer Rohit Sharma.
Actors Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna recently shared their first look posters from their upcoming project Mega Blockbuster, on Friday, 2 September. Presented by Ohseem, the project will also feature actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, cricketer Rohit Sharma and actors Trisha Krishnan and Karthi.
Dropping their first look posters from the collaborative project, the actors also made the announcement of its trailer's release date on social media.
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Deepika shared her first look from the upcoming mega project and wrote, "Surprise!"
Rashmika also made the big announcement on her official social media handle on Thursday, 1 September and wrote, "Fun stuff."
Whereas, Kapil wrote on his Instagram, "Yeh wali mere fans ke liye. Hope aapko pasand aaye. (This one's for my fans. I hope you all like it)"
Rohit who will be making his Bollywood debut with the upcoming project, wrote on his social media handle, "Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind."
Trisha also shared her first look poster from the mega project and wrote, "Can't keep calm!"
Taking to his offcial Twitter handle, Karthi wrote, "Stay tuned to find out more...!"
The unexpected collaboration has left several fans confused yet surprised. As per posts made by the star cast of the mega project, its trailer will be out soon. However, it is unclear to say for now if the upcoming multi-starrer collaboration is a film.
