Shah Rukh Khan's Next Film With Director Atlee Titled 'Jawan'?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has now collaborated with South filmmaker Atlee for his upcoming film. The film is all set to star Nayanthara in a pivotal role.

The film has reportedly been titled Jawan, according to the Times of India. It is also being speculated that the makers will soon make an official announcement in regard to the title of the film. The news outlet also added that a short teaser will be released to do the needful.