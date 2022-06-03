ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan's Next Film With Director Atlee Titled 'Jawan'?

The teaser to announce the title of the film is reportedly going to be out soon.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has now collaborated with South filmmaker Atlee for his upcoming film. The film is all set to star Nayanthara in a pivotal role.

The film has reportedly been titled Jawan, according to the Times of India. It is also being speculated that the makers will soon make an official announcement in regard to the title of the film. The news outlet also added that a short teaser will be released to do the needful.

Shah Rukh Khan will be essaying a double role in the film, according to reports.

Nayanthara will portray the character of an investigating officer in the movie, according to reports from the news portal. This will mark Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut. It will also feature Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. This is also Atlee’s first Bollywood film.

Meanwhile, Shan Rukh Khan has been working on Dunki and while the details of the movie are under wraps, it is said that he will be presented in a completely new light. His other film includes Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero.

