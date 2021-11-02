The Journey From Hating Shah Rukh Khan to Loving the Bollywood Superstar

He may not wear his identity on his sleeve as many of us do, but his identity does not leave him still. From being called an anti-national to a Pakistan supporter, Shah Rukh has, all throughout, carried the labels that every Indian Muslim does. He knows the pain of being a follower of Islam in today’s Hindutva-wielding India. He knows the price for refusing to bow down to the Hindu nationalist regime. He suffers more than we have ever done, and certainly more than I have.

I now see Shah Rukh Khan as not just a superstar but a Muslim superstar. I do not see him as just an actor but someone silently conveying the message of love. I do not see him as just an entertainer, but as a man brimming with intellect and wisdom.

I still brandish my right to criticise the Shah Rukh I know, but I also profess my adoration for him. In a sea of 3.5 billion fans, one person’s change of heart may not mean much, but it is indeed a testament to the nigh-supernatural powers of an icon, and the capacity to spread love in the darkest of times.

(Ahamad Fuwad is a journalist and a former Assistant News Editor at the Free Press Journal. He writes on politics, culture and public policy.)

