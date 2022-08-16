Azadi Ki 'Tariq': John Abraham Unveils First Look Poster of His Upcoming Film
Actor John Abraham announced that his film 'Tariq' will release next year, on Independence Day.
John Abraham unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Tariq on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day. The actor also announced that the film will release next year, on the same day to celebrate the country's freedom and tell its good stories.
Tariq will be Abraham's third collaborative project with Bake My Cake Films after Batla House and Tehran.
Taking to social media, the Force actor shared the poster of the film with his fans and wrote, "Aazadi ki 'Tariq', 15 August, 2023. 'Tariq' is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Batla House and Tehran. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav."
John Abraham was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, alongside Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film was a sequel of Ek Villain featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.
The actor has several upcoming projects including Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is slated for its theatrical release next year, on 25 January 2023.
