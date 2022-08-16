ADVERTISEMENT

Azadi Ki 'Tariq': John Abraham Unveils First Look Poster of His Upcoming Film

Actor John Abraham announced that his film 'Tariq' will release next year, on Independence Day.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Azadi Ki 'Tariq': John Abraham Unveils First Look Poster of His Upcoming Film
i

John Abraham unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Tariq on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day. The actor also announced that the film will release next year, on the same day to celebrate the country's freedom and tell its good stories.

Tariq will be Abraham's third collaborative project with Bake My Cake Films after Batla House and Tehran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to social media, the Force actor shared the poster of the film with his fans and wrote, "Aazadi ki 'Tariq', 15 August, 2023. 'Tariq' is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Batla House and Tehran. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav."

John Abraham was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, alongside Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film was a sequel of Ek Villain featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

The actor has several upcoming projects including Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is slated for its theatrical release next year, on 25 January 2023.

Also Read

Manushi Chhillar to Star Opposite John Abraham in Dinesh Vijan's 'Tehran'

Manushi Chhillar to Star Opposite John Abraham in Dinesh Vijan's 'Tehran'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×