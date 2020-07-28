No, Ramayana Stamps Weren’t Issued Ahead of Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya

On running a keyword search, we came across a blog which carried the viral photo and said that India Post had created the stamps, which had been released by PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi in September 2017.

Taking off from this, we ran a search for India Post having released such stamps and came across the India Postage Stamps website, which said that India Post had indeed issued such a set of 11 commemorative postage stamps on 22 September 2017.

It also stated that 10 stamps were of the denominations Rs 5, while one stamp was of the denomination Rs 15. It also carried photos of these stamps. This matches with the denominations of stamps seen in the viral photo as well.