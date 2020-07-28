No, Kapil Sibal Never Said ‘He Will Die if Ram Mandir is Built’

After reading the article we found that it nowhere mentions Sibal saying that he won’t let Ram Mandir be constructed till he is alive. The article only quotes Sibal as saying that “Ram Mandir will be constructed when Lord Ram wishes so, not as per the wish of Modi.” There is no explanation as to where the headline of the article came from.

The same quote attributed to Kapil Sibal went viral in 2019 ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid land dispute case and was debunked by fact-checking website Alt News.

For further verification, The Quint reached out to a Congress functionary, who said that the claim is completely false.

Evidently, a fake quote is being shared on social media in the name of senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal in the wake of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan scheduled on 5 August.

Before Sibal, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav became a target of fake news when a false quote claiming that “SP would never have let the construction of Ram Mandir begin if the party was in power” was attributed to him. You can read our fact-check here.