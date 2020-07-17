Akhilesh Yadav Tweeted Against Ram Mandir? No, It’s Fake!

A screenshot of a tweet about Ram Mandir purportedly by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is being shared on social media. However, we found that the screenshot is fake and the content of the same had never been tweeted by Yadav.

In its landmark verdict on 9 November 2019, the Supreme Court directed that Hindus would get the disputed land in Ayodhya subject to conditions. The inner courtyard would be handed over to a Centre-led Trust, and a suitable plot of land measuring five acres shall be given to the Sunni Waqf Board, the SC directed.