Old Incident of 'Road Rage' From Mexico Falsely Shared as One From Delhi

Two people who were involved in this accident have been arrested.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video of a car reversing and hitting a man after he kicks the car is going viral on social media to claim that this video is from New Delhi, India.

Two people who were involved in this accident have been arrested.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claim can be seen here and here.)

Where is the video from?: This video is from Metepec, a municipality in the State of Mexico in Mexico.

  • It dates back to December 2022.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video.

  • This led us to an old Facebook post from 4 December 2022.

  • The caption, in Spanish, stated that an argument erupted between two drivers on Technological Avenue in Toluca, opposite McDonald's restaurant.

  • It also added that this happened on 3 December 2022.

Two people who were involved in this accident have been arrested.

The post was from 4 December 2022.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • Taking a cue, we ran a relevant keyword search on Google and came across several Spanish-language reports about this incident.

  • One of the reports published by Sopitas carried screengrabs from the same viral video and stated it shows Crisa Bridge in Toluca, where a fight took place between drivers of a red Versa and a black Honda.

  • The article also carried a screenshot of a post shared by the Ministry of Security of the State of Mexico stating that two people who were involved in this accident have been arrested.

We found the location on maps: Taking cues about the location from the reports, we found a street view of the exact location of the accident in the State of Mexico.

  • We compared the two videos and found similarities between the roads, bridge and the murals on the walls.

Two people who were involved in this accident have been arrested.

The viral video is from Mexico and not India.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: An old video from Mexico is being shared as a clip from Delhi showing a road accident.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Topics:  Delhi   Fact Check   mexico 

