Rickshaw Puller Seen Crying in Video is From Bangladesh Not India

The incident actually took place in Dhaka, Bangladesh and not India as claimed.

A reverse image search led us to a photo-story by Bangladesh-based news site, bdnews24, dated 5 October 2020.

The image, clicked by photographer Asif Mahmud Ove, is captioned, “Rickshaw-puller Fazlur Rahman was seen crying in the capital’s Jigatala area after his vehicle was seized during DSCC’s eviction drive on Monday. Fazlur, who had lost his job amid the pandemic, said he bought the battery-powered rickshaw 15 days ago after borrowing Tk 80,000.”

You can also see the words “Dhaka South City” written on the bulldozer impounding the vehicle.