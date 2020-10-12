Video From Rajasthan’s Pali Viral With a False ‘Love Jihad’ Spin

The aforementioned video is being massively shared on Facebook and Twitter with the same misleading claim. Among those who shared the video is right-wing commentator Shefali Vaidya.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Vaidya wrote: “This video broke my heart! If the info that I have is correct, this is a Hindu father begging his daughter to not fall prey to Love Jihad. He even lays down his Pagadi at her feet. Only those who are well-versed with Rajasthani tradition will understand the magnitude of this. See how callously the girl smiles and brushes him off! She will probably end up as a third wife bearing her fifth child in as many years or will end up being beheaded like the woman from Sonbhadra, but by then the old man would have probably died of a broken heart!”

She also added a disclaimer saying that she has been informed about the case by “organisations working on the ground”.