Morphed Photo of Police Protesting Against Lathi-Charge Revived

An image showing police personnel protesting, holding a placard saying “we cannot lathi-charge innocent people” has gone viral.

However, we found out that the image, which is from 2019, has been morphed to change the narrative. The original photograph was taken at a protest outside Delhi ITO and the slogan read, “We want justice”.

Additionally, this image had gone viral in December 2019 in connection with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.