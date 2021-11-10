Images of Injured UP Priest Shared With a False Communal Angle

A set of two images showing an injured, blood soaked priest is being shared on social media to claim that it shows Amit Pandey, a priest at in Mirzapur's Vindhyachal, who was attacked by a man from the Muslim community.

However, we found that the photo shows Amit Pandey, who was injured after an altercation with another priest from the same temple.

As per Station Officer (SO) Shailesh Kumar of Vindhyachal Police station, Pandey got into a fight with a priest and when police arrived at the scene, he attacked the police officer as well.