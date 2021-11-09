2018 Video of Bhangra Performance Inside Air India Flight Shared as Recent

A TikTok video of a Bhangra performance inside a flight is being shared on social media with the claim that it was inside the first Air India (AI) flight from India to Canada after Tata Sons tookover the debt-laden national carrier earlier in October.

However, we found the video is from 2018 when Bhangra, a folk dance of the state of Punjab, was performed inside a flight, before it took off, to celebrate the resumption of Air India's non-stop flights between Amritsar and Birmingham, United Kingdom after a gap of eight years.